LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $410 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is more than $308 million for a single winner.
Each Mega Millions ticket sells for $2. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
There were no winners for Friday's $375 million jackpot that matched all six numbers. The numbers drawn were: 32, 35, 37, 47, 55, and 22.
No one has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot since Feb. 11, when someone in Edison, New Jersey, won $202 million.
