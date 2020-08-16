LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for a man who was shot and killed earlier this month on Crittenden Drive.
More than a dozen family and friends of Scott Wright gathered on Crittenden Drive near Maylawn Avenue, where the 52-year-old was shot and killed on Aug. 5, with signs, photos and flowers to remember him.
Scott Wright's brother, Don Wright, said the family just wants justice.
"We all loved our brother," Don Wright said. "The man that killed my brother — be a man, turn yourself in. I know you're not going to. Turn yourself in brother, Save yourself. Turn yourself in."
Police have not made any arrests in Scott Wright's murder. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for an arrest and conviction.
