LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-second ad criticizing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for not firing and charging the officers involved in a drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor is set to air during Saturday's broadcast of the 146th Kentucky Derby.
The ad is available for viewing on Twitter, and features a typewriter transcribing a message in a telegram-type format:
"Breonna Taylor
"#Sayhername
"Mayor Fischer
"Attorney General Daniel Cameron
"Fire. Arrest. Charge.
"The police officers who killed her.
"Today."
It's been 133 days since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered.Tell @kyoag it's time for accountability: https://t.co/OFMyfkt1Ys pic.twitter.com/OGdxbmXcwE— UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) July 24, 2020
Police shot and killed Taylor during an undercover raid on her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park on March 13. She was struck five times, according to her death certificate. Police said they opened fire after Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was shot in the leg as officers entered the home. That's when police say Walker fired a single shot from the hallway of the apartment, striking Mattingly.
Walker claims he and Taylor did not hear the officers announce that they were police and believed someone was breaking into the apartment. He was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was later dropped.
Social justice groups like Black Lives Matter and UltraViolet -- the group that paid for the ad -- have been calling for the arrest of three other officers involved in the raid -- Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. Hankison has already been fired, but has filed an appeal.
In a news release, Chanelle Helm, lead organizer of BLM Louisville, said they are investigating the sources of LMPD's funding, and planning to put pressure on those groups.
"As we continue this fight for Breonna Taylor and justice for others murdered by the LMPD, it's key to look at what defunding the police looks like," Helm said. "We are noticing where a lot of the LMPD's funds are coming from and who's funding them.... We are demanding that they not only support the calls for justice for Breonna Taylor and others, but that they stop funding the police."
On Friday the social justice group joined members of Black Lives Louisville and other groups for a news conference near Churchill Downs where they vowed to do their best to put a halt to this year's Kentucky Derby.
