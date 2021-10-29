BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB)-- Like clockwork every morning, in the heart of Brownstown, you can expect to see the school bus rolling by, and Debbie Helwig and Pattie Lubker walking into work.
They're friends and co-workers, but a significant chapter from their family tree is also playing out at The People's Bank branch.
"We're identical," Pattie explained.
"I don't think we ever had a teacher that knew us," Debbie said.
Their interest coming out of school was in banking. They thought it would give them the balance in life they wanted, but they thought there would be a problem.
"Nobody is going to hire sisters," Pattie thought.
The former President and the CEO heard about both of them, and hired the sisters. That was decades ago. Pattie is the head teller now. Debbie is in customer service. Their work stations are just feet apart.
"I could be waiting on somebody in my office, and then they walk out to where Pattie is at, and they'll think, 'how'd you get out there that quick,'" said Debbie with a smile.
The people who come into the small-town bank have come to expect to see them.
"If Pattie or Debbie is at lunch, they'll sit down and wait on them to come back," explained Mark Norman President & CEO, the People's Bank
They're the same people who feel a certain way about Friday.
"I'm sorry to see them go, to be honest," said customer, Donna Baughman.
The twins say they came in together, and at age 65, they're retiring together.
"My mom and dad are not real well right now, so we're wanting to be there for them," Debbie explained.
Their mother has dementia. Their father can't get around real well, and both parents are in a nursing home.
"They were always there for us, so it's our time to help them out," Debbie said.
Their co-workers weren't about to let the twins leave without the proper recognition. They threw a party with a dress-code.
"Same shirts, same type pants," Norman said.
The point was to look just like Pattie and Debbie. Pictures of the sisters went on the big sign outside of the bank too.
"You just feel like they're all family," Pattie said.
Family is something they'll always have, no matter how much change in life there may be along the way.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.