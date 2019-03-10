(FOX NEWS) -- Now the internet’s most divisive fruit just got more disruptive.
Twitter is not sure what to do with itself after a video showing an unusual technique to eat a pineapple went viral on the social media platform.
Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO— Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019
In the tweet, a woman is seen pulling chunks of the pineapple away in sections by grabbing the spiny exterior and tearing the fruit away from the core. The bottom portion of the pineapple appears to be cut off.
The technique, pulled from TikTok, an app for posting short videos, and posted to Twitter by Dennis Naghizadeh, quickly racked up over 350K likes and over 150,000 shares as of Sunday afternoon.
MY WHOLE LIFE WAS A LIE 😭— Zainab (@zeeeenion) March 8, 2019
I literally bought a pineapple just so I can figure this out.— Serious Black (@NicT10) March 9, 2019
Damn you! Now the local markets will jack up the prices when they advertise "peel and eat" pineapples!— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 8, 2019
Thousands tried out the bizarre method for themselves to varying degrees of success.
Saw it yesterday, tried it today... works really well for eating. Thanks for sharing. Anything for making a juice? pic.twitter.com/1cL989Aror— Uhtred of Bebbanburg (@ThinkersPad) March 10, 2019
Just tried it. Fake news. Sore fingers. Kitchen is a mess. It kind of works but it's useless.— Perrete (@ChuchoIT) March 8, 2019
You need a specific type of pineapple。 Rest of pineapple flesh can’t be plucked。— Aknel Kaiser (@aknelkaiser) March 10, 2019
lots and lots of pain. those barbs aren’t there for decoration!😨— Ben Rumson (@NotTheMommaOk) March 8, 2019
Some felt the pineapple had to be ripe in order to easily pull the fruit away from the spine.
You guys need to make sure your pineapple is soft to make it easy.— WAVES🌊🇬🇭 (@CleverTetteh) March 10, 2019
BTW the pineapple needs to be very ripe & you need to start from the bottom, removing the stem end.— #Impeach45🍑 Vulcan🖖Writer✒Mom💁 (@EvaChanda) March 10, 2019
Despite how many people reportedly had their “minds blown” by the innovative way to eat a pineapple, there were several who claimed it was not actually a method people used at all.
I live in the tropics and have never seen pineapple eaten this way.— mirax (@miraxpath) March 8, 2019
It's not true but okay. Some canadians do but it's an eastern canada thing for the most part.— Jackson (@S6ixx) March 9, 2019
The new discussion over the right and wrong way to eat a pineapple suggests that the surgary fruit will continue to be the subject of Twitter debates from here on out.
