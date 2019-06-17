LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The roof of a St. Matthews strip mall collapsed, as a two-alarm fire spread to several businesses Monday.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. That's when firefighters were called to the 100 block of Breckenridge Lane, just a block away from a very busy intersection with Shelbyville Road.
Louisville Fire & Rescue Chief Greg Frederick says one firefighter was injured, when he fell through the roof and another became overheated at the scene.
"We had one that just got overheated," Frederick said. "Anytime we have a fire like this, we have EMS on the scene. We also do rehab, we have a unit that brings in cold water, things like that, to try to keep them hydrated....
"We also had a guy that fell -- we're not sure if he went all the way through the roof or if he just went into a hole. But he's OK, he's accounted for."
Frederick says no other injuries have been reported.
The chief says the fire started in an electrical closet and spread to the attic, which is shared above businesses, including a computer shop and a Domino's Pizza. He says the initial call was for an electrical fire at the Simply Mac store.
"When units got inside, it had progressed up into the attic of the building," Frederick said. "And we had two different roofs on the building -- the fire spread quickly over top of several businesses."
Plumes of black smoke could be seen from downtown Louisville, and flames shot through the roof.
The fire department called a second alarm, which means they needed extra personnel to fight the flames. Crews got the fire under control around 7:30 p.m.
MetroSafe says Breckenridge Lane remains closed at Willis Avenue to give emergency crews access.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.