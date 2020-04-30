LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested on suspicion they sprayed graffiti on more than 30 occasions on interstates 64 and 65.
Police said repairing the damage caused by the vandalism cost taxpayers about $43,000.
Police arrested Robert Eiden and Sonja Devries in connection with the vandalism, Louisville Metro Police Department said on Facebook.
Some of the graffiti read, "Trump Lies People Die," "Resist," and "End Cash Bail Free Them All!"
LMPD said the pair is charged in 34 incidents. Police said they suspect the pair may be responsible for more graffiti that cost over $25,000 to clean up.
