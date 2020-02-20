LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Public Library System is working to connect rural communities to learning and literature through innovation.
The library is now reaching a new area of the county with an added branch in Nichols, Kentucky.
"Having a branch in the Nichols area is something that's kind of been in the works for many, many years," said Joe Schweiss, the library's director. "Having this branch gives us a chance to have a full service library branch within 10 minutes of most every house in Bullitt County."
The branch was literally built around a new feature, a 24-hour library system. It's a giant machine, that looks similar to an ATM or vending machine and dispenses books and movies to library members.
The machine weighs 7,000 pounds and is in an indoor/outdoor lobby space that was built around it.
"Once you see it, you can understand why it has to be that sized, it's very hard to fit 350 full-sized books into anything," Schweiss said.
The machine will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Library members can check out books and movies when it's convenient for them. Items can also be returned through the machine.
There's another 24-hour library at the Ridgway Branch, in Shepherdsville. Schweiss says the new machines are the only ones of their kind in Kentucky. They cost $250,000 each.
Schweiss said the price tag is well worth it, since the machines will increase access to educational materials.
"It really does bridge a gap," He said. "We thought, 'Well, let's work around the schedules that everyone has and see what we can provide that works for them.'"
The Nichols Branch will hold a grand opening celebration in April, but is open to the public now. The 24-hour library is fully operational there, and Schweiss expects the machine in Shepherdsville to be up and running soon.
