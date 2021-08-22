LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I-65 north has been shut down at Exit 121 after a fatal crash.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley the Traffic Unit responded to a crash on I-65 north just before the Bullitt County line at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
An initial investigation revealed that a Jeep hit a semi-truck that was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway. That collision caused the jeep to hit a second semi-truck on I-65 north.
The crash ejected driver and three passengers of the Jeep from the vehicle.
Two of those ejected were pronounced deceased on scene while the other two were take to University Hospital, one of them with critical injuries. Neither drivers of the semi-trucks were injured.
Officials say I-65 north will be closed 4-5 hours.
Drivers are asked to take a detour via Exit 121, turn right on John Harper Hwy., follow to Preston Hwy North, take Preston Hwy North to I-265 West and then follow I-265 West to I-65 North.
