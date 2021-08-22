LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 north was shut down near Exit 121 for hours on Sunday after a fatal crash.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the Traffic Unit responded to a crash on I-65 north just before the Bullitt County line at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
An initial investigation revealed that a Jeep hit a semi-truck that was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway. That collision caused the Jeep to hit a second semi-truck on I-65 north.
The crash ejected a driver and three passengers of the Jeep from the vehicle.
Two of those ejected were pronounced dead on scene while the other two were taken to University Hospital, one of them with critical injuries. Neither of the semi-truck drivers were injured.
