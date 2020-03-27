LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two employees at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
The two employees are currently in home isolation, according to a news release. Hospital officials said they cannot provide any other information about the employees, citing "privacy concerns."
The VA hospital is currently pre-screening all veterans, staff and individuals who enter their campus. Each person is asked the following three questions:
1. Do you have a fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms?
2. Have you or a close contact traveled to an area with widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset?
3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have COVID-19?
Hospital officials said this screening process could increase waiting times while entering the VA hospital for appointments.
The hospital said any individuals who are known to be at risk of COVID-19 are immediately isolated to prevent spread to others. The VA has adopted a no visitor policy for all of its nursing homes and spinal cord injury and disorder centers nationwide.
