LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A collision in southern Indiana trapped two drivers in their vehicles.
After authorities freed the motorists, one was flown to University Hospital, the other was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Police said the vehicles collided on state Route 62 and Bethany Road south of Charlestown Friday, when one of the drivers crossed the median into eastbound traffic.
The condition of the motorists was not immediately available. The sheriff's office was assisted by Charlestown and Jeffersonville Police departments, Indiana State Police, New Chapel EMS and Charlestown Fire Department.
