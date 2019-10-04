LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Chesterton, Indiana, schools are closed after an employee self-reported testing positive for Legionnaires' disease.

A spokesperson said traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the cooling tower at an intermediate school, and a similar discovery was made in a middle school's water system. 

Chesterton is located about 45 miles southeast of Chicago. 

Legionnaires' is a flu-like illness spread through the inhalation of water vapor. 

