LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Chesterton, Indiana, schools are closed after an employee self-reported testing positive for Legionnaires' disease.
A spokesperson said traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the cooling tower at an intermediate school, and a similar discovery was made in a middle school's water system.
Chesterton is located about 45 miles southeast of Chicago.
Legionnaires' is a flu-like illness spread through the inhalation of water vapor.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.