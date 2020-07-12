LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a sheriff's deputy, were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff's car.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's department says the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at Taylorsville Road and Kings Mill near the Jefferson County line.
Two people were taken to the hospital by Spencer County EMS. Their conditions have not been released. It's unclear what led to the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.