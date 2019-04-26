LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two teachers in Jefferson County Public Schools are semifinalists for the 2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award in the elementary and high school categories, the Kentucky Department of Education announced Friday.
Lindsay Dotterweich, a third-grade teacher at Gilmore Lane Elementary, and Matthew Kaufmann, a high school English teacher at Marion C. Moore School, were among three semifinalists in their respective categories.
Winners in each category, and the 2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced during a May 20 ceremony in Frankfort, according to a KDE news release.
The semifinalists are also among the 24 winners of the 2020 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award, and scoring from that round of the competition will be coupled with classroom visits and personal interviews to determine Kentucky’s teachers of the year, the release says. The overall winner will represent the state in the 2020 National Teacher of the Year competition, according to KDE.
Nyree Clayton-Taylor, the 2019 Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year, is on a one-year sabbatical with KDE and taught at Wheatley Elementary in JCPS.
