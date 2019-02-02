LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even when the crosswalk sign says "walk," Meghan Smith still looks both ways.
"If I'm trying to cross the street here, I make eye-contact with the driver of the car every time, because there's totally a possibility you could get hit," she said.
She lives in Crescent Hill, and is trying to do something about speeding on these narrow neighborhood streets.
"You've got lot of kids that are getting in and out of these cars, and in this is a cut-through from Grinstead to Frankfort Avenue," Smith said.
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, with runners and dog-walkers on most of the sidewalks, Smith showed WDRB News some of the most dangerous spots for pedestrians and fellow drivers.
"So this is Payne Street, and Payne Street is a speed limit of 25. Typically, people don't go 25 on this street," she said during a drive through the area. "I would say the average driver drives at least 40 to 45."
Mike O'Leary, from Clifton, is trying to do something about the problem too, especially after he says a neighbor's dog was hit and killed by a speeder.
"It could have been an elderly person. It could have been a visually-impaired person, so that was the tipping point for me," he said. "We do have folks outside of the neighborhood that come in and exceed the speed limit."
Both O'Leary and Smith are on their respective neighborhood councils and both are heading up and pushing a new traffic survey for the people who live, walk, and drive in Clifton and Crescent Hill. They want to know where the problem spots are and if people in the neighborhoods are okay with more speed bumps, signs, and other measures.
Smith and O'Leary hope to bring the results to their Metro councilman and ultimately draft a safety plan with Public Works.
"We don't want to have to wait until someone's hit by a car," said Smith.
Councilman Bill Hollander said he's well aware of the problem and is thrilled the neighborhoods are taking initiative in solving it.
Click here if you're affected by this issue and want to take the survey.
