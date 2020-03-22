LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Local restaurant workers are making sure other restaurants' employees have food on their tables during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Galaxie and RYE on Market are serving free "family meals" from Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurants will prepare 40 vegetarian and 40 non-vegetarian meals each day. Any restaurant worker in the Louisville area affected by the COVID-19 outbreak can sign up for a free meal by filling out this sheet by 1 p.m. on the day they desire a meal. Applicants will be contacted by 3 p.m. via email if their request is granted with additional information about when and where they can pick their food up.
"At RYE, we provide 'family meal' every day for our staff; they come together and prepare for a shift over a meal," said Thor Morgan, owner of Galaxie and the chief operating officer of RYE, in a statement. "That concept was something we wanted to keep going if we could."
RYE on Market is located at 900 E. Market St., and Galaxie is located at 732 E. Market St. Individuals can apply for up to two meals a day and can apply for meals up to a week in advance, although the sign-up sheet indicates that priority will be given to new requests.
"Please request only what you need," the sign-up sheet says. "We are trying to feed as many people as possible through this effort."
"We are feeding people who truly need it now," Morgan added. "We plan to stick this out as long as we can with the hopes that when we are allowed to reopen, for the restaurants & bars that are able to survive this, the family of workers that keeps this city going will still be here."
To donate to the "family meal" fund, click here. Contact Morgan at thor@ryeonmarket.com with any questions.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all Kentucky bars and restaurants to close with the exception of carry-out and delivery on March 16. As a result, many restaurants have cut their hours and staff.
