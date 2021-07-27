LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two members of the University of Kentucky Rifle team will return home with medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Will Shaner won a gold medal in the men's air rifle competition on Sunday. At 20 years old, he's the youngest man to qualify for an Olympic rifle competition.
Early on Tuesday morning, Mary Tucker earned a silver medal in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team competition with Lucas Kozeniesky.
UK is the reigning NCAA champion, and the Olympics provides an opportunity for the Wildcats' student athletes.
Silver looks good on you, Mary! 🥈#BBN #WeAreUK #OlympiansMadeHere 📸 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/I86xZCuzbZ— UK Rifle (@UKRifle) July 27, 2021
"It's just seeing them succeed, knowing that they've had these dreams since they started," Harry Mullins, UK Rifle coach, said. "The Olympics is our pros, there's no NBA, NFL or Major League Baseball, so it's really our pinnacle to get that payday of a medal is phenomenal."
Tucker taught herself how to shoot with YouTube videos after she was told she wasn't good enough to be successful at air rifle.
The Olympian has another shot at a medal Saturday in an outdoor event called three-position smallbore.
Related Stories:
- UK's Will Shaner wins Olympic gold medal in 10-meter air rifle competition
- 2 University of Kentucky air rifle athletes to compete in Tokyo Olympics for Team USA
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.