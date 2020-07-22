LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died in Lawrence County, Indiana, after they tried to wade across the White River to an island but were swept away by the current.
Indiana officials at about 12:14 p.m. Wednesday recovered the body of Cung Hu, 38, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. About 6½ hours later, officials also recovered the body of Hrang Mang, 42. Both victims were from Indianapolis.
Indiana Conservation officers found Hu about a half mile south of Williams Dam. Witnesses had said that at about 10 a.m. Tuesday they saw two men trying to wade across the river before being swept away.
Officers said they used sonar units, divers and boats to search the area.
Indiana DNR said families of the victims have been notified and that the incident remains under investigation.
