LMPD says the two men were involved in a fight and stabbed each other at a home on Drummond Way. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a stabbing in Fairdale that injured two men.

Officers were called to a home on Drummond Way near Rosshire Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on a report of a stabbing. Soon after, police were called to a Circle K a few blocks away on National Turnpike to help a man who had been stabbed, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the two men stabbed each other. Both were taken to University Hospital. Both are expected to survive.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed.

Police were called to a Circle K on National Turnpike to help a man who had been stabbed. 

