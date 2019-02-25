LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a stabbing in Fairdale that injured two men.
Officers were called to a home on Drummond Way near Rosshire Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on a report of a stabbing. Soon after, police were called to a Circle K a few blocks away on National Turnpike to help a man who had been stabbed, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the two men stabbed each other. Both were taken to University Hospital. Both are expected to survive.
Police have not said whether charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.