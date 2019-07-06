ECKERTY, Ind. (WDRB) – A southern Indiana family made a difficult discovery after looking for their missing dogs for several days.
Two white Boxers, Django and Lou, were in the front yard of Janice and Harry Speedy’s Eckerty, Indiana, home when Janice Speedy took her husband to dialysis Tuesday.
When she came back, they were nowhere to be found.
“When I got home and pulled into the drive, they were not in the yard and they always run out to meet me,” Speedy said, wiping away tears. "I went into the house and hollered, and they didn’t come I knew something was wrong."
The dogs always had their shock collars on and knew to never leave the yard, so the family thought the dogs were stolen. For three days and with the help of social media, the family and their neighbors endlessly looked for the 5- and 3-year-old dogs.
On Friday, they notice a strange smell coming from behind the house.
"Django was right there by that tree, and Lou was laying just over there," Speedy said.
Both of the dogs had been shot in the head.
“I don’t know why anyone would be so evil to do something like that," Speedy said. "Those dogs didn’t do nothing to nobody. They didn’t deserve that."
Django and Lou were more than just pets for the Speedys; they were family.
The family dug a grave in their backyard, where their beloved dogs now rest. Play toys are still in the yard, and paw prints can be seen in the garden.
“It hurts too bad. I won’t have another pet. Never,” Speedy said. “ I just kept praying for God to bring them home, and it just didn’t happen.”
If you have any information on who may have killed the two dogs, you are urged to call the Crawford County Sheriff's Department at 812-338-2802.
