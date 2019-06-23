LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small plane had a rough landing Sunday in Vine Grove, Kentucky.
According to Vine Grove Police, a single-engine plane with two passengers overshot the runway at the Vine Grove Airport as it was landing and hit a tree.
The two people on board were airlifted to a nearby hospital but were conscious and talking, police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene looking into what caused the crash. Weather does not appear to be a factor, police said.
