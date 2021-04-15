LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fire at a home near Algonquin Park.
The fire started around 3:00 a.m. Thursday on South 24th Street near Algonquin Parkway.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from a one-story home. One person had evacuated the building and another was rescued, according to Major Bobby Copper. Both of those people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
Firefighters then found two other people dead inside the home, according to Maj. Copper.
The Louisville Fire Department says it appears that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.
The Louisville Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to homeowners in Louisville.
Test your smoke alarm and call 311 to request a free fire safety check and have a smoke alarm installed.
