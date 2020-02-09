Two People Killed in Louisville Apartment Fire

Two people are dead following an apartment fire in south Louisville.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, at an apartment complex off of Douglas Park.
Members of the Louisville Fire Department arrived at the scene to find heavy flames on the first floor of the three story complex.
According to Lt. Col. Jim Frederick, two people were found deceased on the first floor.
Lt. Col. Frederick says it appears the victims are one adult and one child.
The first floor is considered a total loss, while the second and third floor received substantial damage, says Lt. Col. Frederick.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.
Arson investigators will now try to determine an exact cause of the fire.