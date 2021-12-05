LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two people were taken to University Hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers responded to Moore Court after reports of a shooting at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
They found a man and a woman who had been shot. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. There are no suspects at this time.
If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call LMPD's tip line at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.