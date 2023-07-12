LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an LMPD cruiser.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis says First Division officers responded to the call of a crash around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at South Jackson Street and East Chestnut Street.
When officers arrived, they say they located a crash between a passenger vehicle and an LMPD marked cruiser. The cruiser was not on an emergency run at the time.
EMS was called to the scene and transported two people from the passenger vehicle to University Hospital. Both people are expected to survive. The officer refused treatment.
The cause of the crash is not known. LMPD is investigating.
