LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Louisville.
LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley reports a man arrived at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 1:15 a.m. Further investigation revealed the victim had been shot in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace.
His injuries are non-threatening, and he is expected to survive. LMPD's Third Division detectives are handling the investigation.
At this time, there are no suspects.
LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley also reports around 2:00 a.m. LMPD's Sixth Division was called to a business in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road for a shooting. Once on scene, it was determined that a group of men had been in the parking lot when one man drew his gun and shot another man.
The other men, including the victim ran inside the business to call police. The victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with information on either of these shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal
