LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Clark County Y and Floyd County Y are both scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning, according to the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
The Y says touch-free check-in will be available using your phone or key tag to scan in.
Wellness centers, indoor tracks, and lap pools will be open, with social distancing. Cloth face coverings or masks are recommended for members. Staff members will receive a temperature check before each shift begins, and will be asked to wear masks and gloves.
Some machines will be unplugged and marked with orange cones to allow for social distancing.
Members are being asked to bring their own towels, yoga mat, locks for a locker, water, coffee, etc. during the reopening period. Access to towel services, lock exchanges and vending will be unavailable to reduce touch points.
Virtual group exercise classes and other virtual family programs will continue at this time.
Showers, saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools will not be open.
Gymnasiums for basketball and pickleball, as well as racquetball courts and climbing walls as proper social distancing cannot be maintained.
Family, senior, small group and one-on-one programs will also not be available in the first phase of reopening.
On June 1st several more Y's will open in Kentucky.
- Chestnut Street Family YMCA
- Downtown Family YMCA
- Northeast Family YMCA
- Oldham County Family YMCA
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (West Louisville)
- Southeast Family YMCA
- Southwest Family YMCA
- YMCA at Norton Commons
