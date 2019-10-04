LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work will begin on Monday to convert a busy section of Third Street in downtown Louisville to two ways.
Third Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Broadway will be repaved, repainted and then reopened as a two way street.
"We should have had this conversation 20 years ago," said Dirk Gowin with Louisville Metro Public Works. "Second street was converted to two way back in the 90s, which left Third Street as a one-way sandwiched between two two-way streets."
The new traffic signals are already in place.
"We've added additional poles," Gowin said. "You try and put a pole that goes down 12-16 feet and 3 feet in diameter down into the ground, and with all the utilities we have, it can get quite complicated."
The conversion is meant to reduce speeding and driver confusion, especially for visitors to the city.
If the weather cooperates, the plan is to have the work completed by Wednesday. At least one lane will remain open during the construction.
The total cost of the project is approximately $700,000.
