LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB/AP) -- Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday the frozen and ready-to-eat to chicken strips were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number "P-7221" on the back of their packages.
The recall products were sold in 25-ounce plastic bags or 20-pound cases.
The USDA says it has received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.
The USDA is concerned the products could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.
The recall comes after Tyson in January recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of "soft, blue rubber" inside.
The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
If you have them in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.