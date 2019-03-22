LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible pieces of metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's food safety and inspection service made the Thursday in a news release.
The recall includes frozen and ready-to-eat to chicken strips that were produced on November 30th, 2018 and sold in 25 ounce plastic bags or 20 pound cases.
These recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
There have not been any reports of illness or injury.
If you have them in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.
