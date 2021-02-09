LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the perfect gift for any true Louisville Cardinals fan.
The U of L Athletics Department is launching Louie's Locker Subscription Box, a series of four boxes that includes a variety of apparel and gifts.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, you can order the Madness box, which is clearly basketball-themed and includes a shirt, hat, face masks and more.
The back-to-school summer box will be available in May. August is the Ultimate Saturday's football box.
The fourth box will be filled with holiday goodies will be available in November.
Each box costs $75, or you can purchase all four for $250.
Anyone interested should CLICK HERE.
