LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville athletics department named U of L Health as the department's new healthcare provider in news conference .
The Louisville-based academic health system will handle all aspects of medical care for U of L athletes, from sports injuries to nutrition to other services.
"This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville," athletics director Josh Heird said. "Our number one priority will always be the well being of our student-athletes and whenever we can create a partnership that provides them with world-class services, we want to celebrate it. The commitment U of L Health is making to our athletes and our department will allow us to be a national leader in the medical and mental health care we provide our student athletes."
The deal replaces an agreement with Norton Healthcare that had been in place since 2019.
U of L says the new deal will increase medical resources for its athletes -- including mental health services, with at least 10 positions now devoted to those matters for Cardinal athletes. Previously the school had employed 2.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.