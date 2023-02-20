LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball hall of famer Robbie Valentine made a brief appearance in court Monday morning after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend, choking her.
His entire court appearance Monday lasted less than 45 seconds. During that time, a judge changed an order to allow him to contact his girlfriend by email or phone for family matters.
Valentine's arrest report said the couple started arguing because his girlfriend wanted to move out.
Court records said Valentine took his girlfriend's phone, dumped her purse out in the sink, threw her off the bed and choked her.
Valentine pleaded not guilty to a charge of strangulation.
Valentine played on the 1986 U of L National Championship team and currently works as the director of sales at the KFC Yum! Center.
