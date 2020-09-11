LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville basketball team has issued a call for change in the community.
A video posted Thursday night on U of L Basketball's twitter page invites members of the community to go out and vote. In the video contains a compilation of several basketball players, each delivering a portion of a statement.
We rise as one. pic.twitter.com/92oHLgSFvK— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) September 11, 2020
The statement, in part, is as follows:
"We are hurting and the pain we feel -- it's real. Racial injustice has plagued this country for too long. While we stand together, we will no longer stand and watch as we lose our brothers and sisters without getting justice in a court of law. We demand justice for Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, the countless others we have lost in racial injustice and systemic oppression. And we demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Now is the time for accountability. It is unacceptable for us to be held to a higher standard than those who have sworn to serve and protect us. We will no longer be silent. We will make our voices heard. My voice matters. My voice matters. And your voice matters too."
The athletes say they'll be hosting an event where people can register to vote, but details haven't been released yet.
At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 47,000 times.
