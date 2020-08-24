LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the University of Louisville filled three testing locations on campus Monday to receive their mandated COVID-19 test.
All students, faculty and staff are required to be tested, even if they have tested negative in this last two weeks. It must be done by Sept. 4.
U of L didn't have any new numbers or statistics Monday morning but said the testing is ongoing and operating effectively. New numbers are released weekly on Tuesdays.
Over the last two weeks, U of L said about 4,000 people have been tested on campus, but it wasn't mandated at that time.
"We need more comprehensive data to ensure we are controlling any spread on campus, allowing us to continue to offer classes as designed for the duration of fall semester," officials said in an email to explain the change in policy.
Students, faculty and staff all filed into three testing locations across campus Monday to check off the requirement.
"I think it's good," U of L graduate student Sydney Anonson said after completing her test. "Hopefully they just keep sending out results of the tests that are being taken so we can know what measures to take next."
Some of those getting tested are scheduling appointments online and others are walking up.
Students said some of their peers don't like the requirement and having to do it, but they understand the importance.
"I know a lot of the other universities were doing this before school started," U of L student Reagan Zimmerman. "So I think it's a good idea to be doing it."
According to the university, free walk-in testing will be offered Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Student Activities Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m.
- Student Recreation Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m.
- Abell Administration Building: 7-11 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.
You can also schedule an appointment for any of the above locations by clicking here.
