LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As children head back to the classroom, health experts say it's normal for them to experience anxiety.
Health officials say kids may not immediately tell parents how they are feeling, but parents can look at their behaviors. Changes to social interaction, spending more time in their rooms and changes to sleeping patterns are all indicators a child may be anxious.
Greg Oerther, a behavioral health outreach coordinator at U of L Peace Hospital, said there are simple ways parents can help.
"You say to your child, 'You know, here's a piece of string you can wear around your wrist, and I'm going to wear one too, and I'm thinking of you all day long with this,'" Oerther said. "So there might be a lot of little things you can do to make it a special day for your child as opposed to just a day to be afraid of."
Health officials said if your child repeatedly complains of stomach pains or says they feel unsafe at school, you should call a doctor.
