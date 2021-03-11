LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville broke ground this week on the latest of its three new dorms on campus.
The residence hall, which has not been named yet, will open in 2022.
"It's going to be the state-of-the-art residence hall that our students want," said Dr. Tom Hardy, director of campus housing with U of L.
The dorm opening in 2022 will mirror another new dorm, which is slated to open sometime this year. The two are replacing the existing Threlkeld and Miller halls. U of L officials said Threlkeld and Miller halls were deteriorating and needed to be replaced to attract students to live on campus.
"We want to be a destination again to be thriving on campus, which is why we chose the site we did, right next to the student activities center," Hardy said. "It's state-of-the-art. You can't beat that."
The cost of living in a double room in a U of L campus dorm is more then $6,500 per year. Of the roughly 20,000 students enrolled at the university, less than 3,000 live on campus. The construction of new dorms aims to attract more students to campus housing with new, cost efficient dorms.
"It's going to be a motivator for students," said Grace Beebe, president of the U of L Student and Residence Hall Association. "It's a low-cost option that's going to be really effective, and it's going to be really inclusive."
Students were invited to help choose designs and elements of the new residence halls that offered desirable living situations.
"We got to help design the study rooms, pick the carpets, pick the furniture," Beebe said.
The exact dates of when the new dorms will open have not yet been determined.
