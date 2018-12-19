LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville says "fiscal misconduct" led to the termination of Todd Sharp, who was the coach of U of L's Ladybirds.
Sharp was fired from U of L on Monday.
According to an official termination letter addressed to Sharp obtained by WDRB, "Based upon a six-month review of the ULAA Cheer and Dance program by University of Louisville Audit Services, in conjunction with the University of Louisville Police Department, there is substantial evidence that you engaged in fiscal misconduct through violation of university cash handling policy and diversion of revenue from athletic accounts."
Read the full letter regarding Sharp's firing:
The Ladybirds have won 14 national titles, according to the university. Sharp and his team were made even more famous by the Lifetime TV show "So Sharp," which featured Sharp and his team's pursuit of another national championship.
All 14 national championships were won under Sharp's tenure.
Sharp’s exit falls under the shadow of several other coaches who left the university in recent months, including head basketball coach Rick Pitino, football coach Bobby Petrino and men's soccer coach Ken Lolla.
New Albany Floyd County schools also confirmed that Sharp resigned from coaching at Floyd Central High School, just before the Dazzlers dance team also head to nationals. The Dazzler's assistant coach, Brittany Humphrey, is Sharp’s replacement.
