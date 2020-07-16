LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is conducting a clinical trial on a new treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The new treatment is meant to lessen some of the most severe and deadly respiratory effects caused by the novel coronavirus. In this trial, U of L and other sites will treat at least 144 patients with the drug Aviptadil (RLF-100). The drug works by combating "cytokine storm," which according to a release is an unchecked overreaction of the body's immune response. That reaction causes severe lung inflammation and a stiffening of the tissue that makes it difficult or impossible to breathe.
COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. Most cases are mild to moderate, but in severe and critical cases, the lungs can swell and fill with fluid. Severe respiratory failure is a major cause of COVID-19-related death.
Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the trials will determine the effectiveness of the treatment. Eligible participants in the trial will be intubated COVID-19 patients on ventilators at U of L Hospital.
During Phase 1 of the trial, researchers worked to determine safety and dosage of the drug. U of L says seven of eight patients with acute respiratory distress were taken off breathing machines after receiving the drug. Six eventually left the hospital.
