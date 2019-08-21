LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lack of rain recently in the Louisville area is bad news for local lakes and rivers.
Several days ago, a small harmful algae bloom called Microsystis was found off the Ohio River. However, it was tested and was deemed non-toxic.
Dr. Tamara Sluss with the University of Louisville gave a presentation on algae blooms Wednesday at Endless Summer and Paddle. She said the bloom was likely a result of no significant rainfall locally and up stream.
She said this is what you should look out for:
"If people see streaks of dark green — sometimes it's described as like a paint or even a flex of a floating green patch — right on the top of the water, that could indicate that it's potentially a harmful algae bloom," Sluss said.
Toxic algae can be harmful to humans and dogs.
