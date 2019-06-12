LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is ending negotiations to purchase KentuckyOne Health's operations in Louisville.
The news was announced Wednesday in a release from U of L. According to the release, the negotiations "were halted because U of L could not find a suitable partner to help fund the acquisition."
"We regret ending our talks with CHI, but we must do what is fiscally responsible for the University of Louisville," university President Neeli Bendapudi said in the release. “Without a viable partner, we do not have the resources necessary to make the acquisition a reality."
KentuckyOne Health's operations in Louisville include Jewish Hospital, Our Lady of Peace, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Jewish Hospital Medical Centers East, South, Southwest and Northeast, Jewish Hospital Shelbyville and the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group. KentuckyOne Health has been trying to sell financially struggling Jewish Hospital and its other Louisville-area healthcare facilities since early 2017.
"KentuckyOne Health is disappointed that the university was not able to secure a financial partner," said Deborah Lee-Eddie, interim market CEO for KentuckyOne Health, in the release. "We will now continue our discussions with other interested organizations."
The two had been in negotiations for six months. According to previous reporting, the parent company of KentuckyOne Health came within hours of canceling its roughly $2 million of support of U of L's medical school "in frustration over the lack of a deal." U of L has been formally searching for a health care partner since February. Bendapudi extended the process in March, with the goal of reaching a deal with KentuckyOne by June 30.
The undergraduate and graduate/resident medical education programs will continue at Jewish Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, according to the release.
