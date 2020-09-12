LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may look different this year, but college football is back, and fans were ready as U of L took on WKU at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday in its first game of the season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 12,000 fans were allowed inside the stadium. While the smaller crowd made for a quieter game, fans said they were happy to be there, even with the differences.
"(It's been) six months since we've been to a Louisville ball game in person, so today we're gonna go all out," Creighton Harley said.
Outside Cardinal Stadium, cars were parked in every other spot to keep space, with some groups having a short tailgate before kickoff.
Fans said it gave them something to look forward to during the pandemic, even though things were noticeably different with fewer cars and fewer people.
"It's gonna be a small crowd, but we've got the die-hards here, and 12,000, you know, everyone is five times as loud, we're gonna have 60,000 in here tonight and Western Kentucky should be scared," Harley said.
Fans were required to mask up in order to get inside the stadium, but many people were seen without one until approaching the gates.
On a typical game day, the sidewalks are packed with fans and the parking lot full of tailgaters — which is not allowed this year.
"It's very strange, the parking lot is very empty, but the die-hard fans are out here. Go Cards! And in good spirits. Everyone is excited," said Molly Mount and Jonesie Seabrook.
A team of realtors was handing out game day freebies as a new way to promote during a pandemic.
"We are out here giving our free free hand sanitizer, because it's COVID and everybody needs to keep their hands clean," Mount said.
Trying to find a sense of normalcy during a difficult time, most fans thinking — at least there's football.
"Everyone's stoked for the game, we're ready to crush Western ... we're just so happy football's back. We're just grateful to have sports, even if there's a limited number of fans, we can still watch our game," Seabrook said.
