LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will continue online instruction for all students through the end of the spring 2020 semester.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, the university said the decision was made after recommendations from health experts and government leaders. Finals will also be conducted online.
U of L is also asking students who are able to move out of residence halls no later than March 29. Students who are moving out are asked to fill out a cancellation form that the university housing department can use to provide students with further direction.
Spring commencement will also be postponed, though graduating students will still receive their degrees and certificates on May 9 during spring conferral. All spring 2020 graduates are invited to attend the commencement ceremony in December 2020 to be honored.
For more information the university's ongoing COVID-19 response, click here.
