LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- U of L football coach Scott Satterfield received a surprise at his home from one of his colleagues.
Basketball Coach Chris Mack posted the video to his Twitter page revealing that he TP'ed Coach Satterfield's home.
I’m glad it’s a small tree!! This will be remembered for sure!😜😎 https://t.co/XQ9xLcX7Ns— Coach Satterfield (@CoachSattUofL) December 6, 2019
Satterfield tweeted back that he was glad it was a small tree and that he will always remember the gesture.
Satterfield was just named ACC football coach of the year.
