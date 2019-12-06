coach satterfield house .jpg

Courtesy: @UofLFootball on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- U of L football coach Scott Satterfield received a surprise at his home from one of his colleagues.

Basketball Coach Chris Mack posted the video to his Twitter page revealing that he TP'ed Coach Satterfield's home.

Satterfield tweeted back that he was glad it was a small tree and that he will always remember the gesture.

Satterfield was just named ACC football coach of the year.

