LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football fans gave back in a big way by collecting non-perishable food items in bins outside of Cardinal Stadium at Saturday's game against Syracuse.
Collection bins were placed outside of the stadium, where volunteers from Wayside Christian Mission and Cards Care student-athletes collected donations for the Cardinal Cupboard, U of L's campus food pantry. The food will be used to help those who are less fortunate.
"We have about 16 stations all around the stadium and we're really actually doing pretty good," volunteer John Mukuria said. "People are giving this holiday season."
The event was sponsored by Kroger and Louisville Athletics.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.