LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A linebacker for the University of Louisville football team helped lead a turkey giveaway in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Friday.
Monty Montgomery, who also held an autograph signing, partnered with Kidwell's Auto Beautification to give away 50 turkeys for families in need prior to Thanksgiving.
"We were willing to give back to the community," Montgomery said. "That's the way I was raised."
Georgette Kidwell, owner of Kidwell's Auto Beautification, said the community need is strong this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and job loss.
"We do a lot of things in the community," Kidwell said. "Monty asked if I wanted to help with this and I was more than glad to do it."
Montgomery was sideline for the remainder of the 2021 season after a knee injury against UCF on Sept. 24. The redshirt-junior recorded 17 tackles in three games this season.
Last year, Montgomery finished with 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and a team-high four sacks.
