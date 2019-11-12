LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A University of Louisville college freshman will have moved into three different dorms rooms in three months. First she had a leaking problem in her room, then claims of mold.
“I don't think students should still be living in this dorm,” freshman Olivia Wells told WDRB News.
Wells moved into Threlkeld Hall in mid-August, but after a couple days she had to move out of her dorm room and into a new one.
“The ceiling was leaking and it ruined the tile,” Wells said.
She was moved into a new room on a new floor in Threlkeld, but in this new room she says she found mold.
“It's something black and it’s all over everywhere,” Wells said.
She says it’s everywhere from the ceiling, to the windows and the vents. With asthma and a mold allergy, she hasn't been feeling well.
“Whenever I'm sleeping and I’m in there for a really long period of time, I wake up and I'm really sick. Like I don't have a voice, or my throat hurts so bad or I'm coughing and it's just kind of like I don't feel good,” she said.
The college freshman is from Oldham County and says when she goes home on the weekends, she doesn't feel sick. Since finding the black substance in her dorm over the weekend she says the university has been giving her the runaround.
“We asked them if they could test the room to make sure it's not mold and they said -- no we can't test the room without testing the whole building and that's basically impossible. So they were like we'll just have housing clean it and if it comes back, just let us know,” Wells said.
While interviewing Wells Tuesday afternoon she found out she would be moved into a new dorm building -- Unitas Tower along with her roommate.
Even though she's happy her issue seems to be taken care she's still thinking about other students because she believes the university isn't being honest.
“It's just kind of worrying. I know that's not good to be living in that environment at all,” Wells said.
Threlkeld Hall was built in the 1960's. This isn’t the first time the dorm has had problems.
WDRB reached out to the university for comment. A spokesperson said he was looking into it.
