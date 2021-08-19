LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville freshmen were greeted by the school's president and cheerleaders as they moved onto campus for the first time Thursday morning.
President Neeli Bendapudi spent the morning at the new Belknap Residence Hall and Unitas Tower. The brand new building was built for first-year students. It opened earlier this week, and students said they are excited to make it their new home.
"I think it will be fun, meeting new people and experiencing Louisville for the first time," said Mekhia Beckett, an incoming freshman.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 23.
