LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is partnering with a California-based biomedical company for continued development of a promising technology believed to have the ability to stop COVID-19 from infecting human cells.
According to a news release, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. has signed a license agreement for the technology, and plans to fund continued development with the university to prepare it for market release.
The technology itself is based on a piece of so-called "synthetic DNA" -- an aptamer -- known as AS1411. The synthetic DNA targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early tests show AS1411 may stop viruses, including coronavirus, from essentially "hijacking" nucleolin to replicate inside the body, according to the news release.
U of L researchers Paula Bates and Kenneth Palmer partnered to apply the technology to the coronavirus. Bates co-discovered the base aptamer technology with researchers John Trent and Don Miller. In addition to the COVID-19 application, the researchers hope to use the synthetic DNA to fight cancer.
"This new use of the AS1411 technology, to fight coronavirus, is another example of the relationship we've developed with U of L and how we can work together at a high level," Qualigen CEO Michael Poirier said, in a statement. "Because of our understanding partnership in the cancer area, we believe that our combined effort will be up to the enormous challenge with COVID-19. This is critically important effort that could provide much needed help to COVID-19 patients worldwide. it is imperative that we do everything we can to succeed."
Both AS1411 applications -- one to fight coronavirus and one to fight cancer -- are licensed to Qualigen through the U of L Commercialization EPI-Center, which works with startups and industries to commercialize university-born technologies.
"This has been a true collaborative effort -- everyone at U of L has rallied together to take on this big global challenge," Bates said. "I am fortunate to do this important work."
UPS has partially funded the technology's COVID-19 application through a $100,000 contribution to fund trials and test materials.
